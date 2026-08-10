Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Undergoes Successful Hernia Surgery

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has successfully undergone elective laparoscopic surgery for a para-umbilical hernia. He is currently receiving physiotherapy and is closely monitored by medical experts. Anwar, who turned 79, has a history of shoulder and back problems but received a clean bill of health in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:06 IST
Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Undergoes Successful Hernia Surgery
Anwar Ibrahim
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has successfully undergone elective laparoscopic surgery to address a para-umbilical hernia, according to the medical team attending to him.

The Prime Minister is recuperating under the guidance of medical professionals who are supervising his physiotherapy sessions to ensure robust recovery. Head of the medical team, Sri Ranga Abdullah Ramaiah, confirmed the premier's condition in a statement released on Monday.

Anwar, celebrating his 79th birthday, has a medical history involving shoulder and back issues. Notably, he was hospitalized in 2018 for similar problems and canceled a trip last November due to back pain. Earlier this year, he received a clean bill of health post a routine examination.

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