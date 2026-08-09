Dwayne Johnson Defends 'Moana' Amid Mixed Reviews and Box Office Discussion

Dwayne Johnson addressed mixed reviews of Disney's live-action 'Moana', emphasizing that varied reactions are part of the entertainment industry. While proud of the cultural representation, Johnson remains focused on the film's long-term impact. Disney plans to leverage the film on its streaming platform despite its box office performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 15:43 IST
Dwayne Johnson Defends 'Moana' Amid Mixed Reviews and Box Office Discussion
Dwayne Johnson in a still from live-action 'Moana' (Photo/Instagram/@therock). Image Credit: ANI

Dwayne Johnson has addressed the mixed reviews received by Disney's live-action 'Moana', stating that such critical reactions are a typical aspect of the entertainment industry. Despite this, Johnson expressed his pride in the movie, particularly regarding its representation of Polynesian culture. The film has grossed USD 266 million worldwide since its July 10 release, as reported by Deadline.

While acknowledging the variation in reviews, Johnson emphasized the cultural impact of the story, which features a Polynesian narrative. Reflecting on the initial reception, he told People magazine about the heartening early reviews, only to see perspectives shift as time passed—a common occurrence in the business, as he noted.

Returning to his role as demigod Maui from the original animated version, Johnson, a Golden Globe nominee, praised the direction of Thomas Kail and the performance of Catherina Laga'aia as Moana. Beyond the polarizing reviews, Johnson urged attention to the film's long-term significance beyond its initial release weekend.

Adding to the discussion on the film's performance, Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro addressed its lower-than-expected box office turnout in a letter to shareholders. He stated that even when major franchise films, such as 'The Mandalorian' and the latest 'Moana', do not hit anticipated box office numbers, they hold immense value across other components of the company. 'Moana' is anticipated to attract substantial viewership on Disney+, capitalizing on the overwhelming success of the original animated movie, which ranks among the most-streamed films globally. (ANI)

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