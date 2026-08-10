Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc: Flights Grounded, Cities Flooded

Typhoon Dolphin brought severe storms to China's eastern provinces, flooding cities like Shanghai and grounding flights. The typhoon is projected to move inland, affecting areas like Beijing with heavy rain and potential flooding. The storm's widespread impact is reminiscent of previous destructive weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:06 IST
Typhoon Dolphin Wreaks Havoc: Flights Grounded, Cities Flooded
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  • Country:
  • China

Torrential rainfall following Typhoon Dolphin's landfall severely affected eastern China, particularly Shanghai, resulting in significant flooding and the grounding of around 40% of flights on Monday. The storm's center, with maximum sustained winds reaching 151 km/h, landed in Zhejiang province, impacting neighboring areas and causing disruptions.

Footage shared by residents documented widespread waterlogging in Shanghai, with around 943 flights canceled. Local authorities have advised non-essential activities to pause amidst continued adverse weather conditions. The impact was stark in districts like Jiading, where people waded through murky, knee-deep water.

As Dolphin advances inland, authorities in Beijing have heightened rain and flood warnings, anticipating significant rainfall capable of causing flash floods and landslides. The typhoon's extensive journey across the region drew comparisons to past severe weather events, emphasizing the severity of this meteorological phenomenon.

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