Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Bangladesh Urges India for Hasina Extradition

Bangladesh has expressed hope that India will hasten the extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina. The meeting between Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi and Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman emphasized this amid growing diplomatic friction following Hasina's recent remarks from India. Both sides discussed key issues to enhance bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:03 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Bangladesh Urges India for Hasina Extradition
Bangladesh PM Tarique Reham meets Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi in Dhaka (Photo/Bangladesh PMO). Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to resolve growing diplomatic tensions, Bangladesh has expressed hope that India will expedite the extradition process of ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The call was made during a significant meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi on Monday.

The dialogue between the two countries comes amid heightened tensions following Sheikh Hasina's public statements from India, where she has resided since her ouster in 2024. These remarks have sparked a diplomatic rift, with Bangladesh seeking India's cooperation in expediting Hasina's extradition and the return of individuals allegedly involved in political violence.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned Hasina's statements made during a press event in New Delhi, stressing that these remarks challenge bilateral relations. However, India has maintained its distance from the event, clarifying that it was organized by a private media entity without government endorsement.

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