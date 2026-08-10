Arsenal Eyes New Signings After Vinicius Snubs Move

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains committed to bolstering his squad following Vinicius Junior's decision to stay at Real Madrid. Despite missing out on the Brazilian forward, Arteta expresses intent on acquiring players to strengthen the weak areas, especially focusing on the defense and left flank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:23 IST
Arsenal Eyes New Signings After Vinicius Snubs Move
Mikel Arteta (Photo: @Arsenal/X). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reaffirmed the club's commitment to enhancing its squad following Vinicius Junior's choice to extend his tenure at Real Madrid, ESPN reports. Vinicius quashed ongoing rumors by signing a new contract with the Spanish team, prompting Arsenal to shift focus to alternative targets.

After Arsenal's pre-season loss to Borussia Dortmund, Arteta emphasized the importance of securing the right additions to improve the team. 'That's what we're trying to do,' Arteta stated, as per ESPN. 'The right player must be in the market to make us much better.'

Bruno Guimarães made his Emirates Stadium debut before a 3-2 defeat, but Arsenal continues to lack depth on the left wing, a gap Vinicius could have filled. Concerns also grow about the defense, particularly with William Saliba's extended absence due to a back injury. The team has conceded three goals in their last two pre-season matches, raising worries for the new season.

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