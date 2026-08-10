Leadership Shift: Luo Wen's New Role in Hebei Province

China's government has officially announced the removal of Luo Wen from his position as the head of the state market regulator. This development follows Luo's appointment as the leading party official in Hebei Province.

According to an official notice released by the Ministry of Human Resources, Luo, 61, is set to take over responsibilities from Ni Yuefeng in the northern province of Hebei, which encompasses the capital city, Beijing.

State media confirmed the leadership transition on July 31, marking a significant administrative change within the provincial government.