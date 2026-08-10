Iran and Oman Collaborate on New Safety Mechanisms for Strait of Hormuz

Iran and Oman are working on mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, despite tensions with the U.S. impacting progress. The proposed mechanisms cover shipping, environmental issues, maritime services, and crime prevention. Discussions remain ongoing as geopolitical tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:29 IST
Iran and Oman Collaborate on New Safety Mechanisms for Strait of Hormuz
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a bid to ensure secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz amidst a turbulent geopolitical landscape, Iran and Oman are formulating innovative mechanisms. Iran's Foreign Ministry revealed the collaborative effort on Monday, underscoring challenges posed by persistent U.S. infringements on a Memorandum of Understanding, obstructing the declaration of the strait as secure.

Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced ongoing, constructive dialogue with Muscat, highlighting a consensus on a navigational route through the crucial waterway. The proposed framework extends beyond monitoring vessels, incorporating environmental safeguards, maritime service coordination, and crime prevention measures.

Baghaei acknowledged ongoing negotiations over a joint statement, clarifying that transit fee discussions were not yet on the table. He emphasized that maritime services must inevitably warrant compensation. The spokesperson also differentiated the bilateral talks with Oman from broader military dynamics with the U.S., attributing the strait's closure to American and Israeli military actions.

Baghaei stressed that while negotiations focus on safe shipping avenues, reopening the strait is intricately tied to military developments. Tehran maintains its wartime stance, vigilant of what it assesses as a U.S. naval blockade and other violations, thereby precluding full assurance of the strait's safety, notwithstanding finalised agreements with Oman.

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