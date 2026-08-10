Tragedy in Nizhnekamsk: Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery

A devastating Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Nizhnekamsk in Russia has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people, including a child, and injured 39 others, according to local authorities.

The attack severely impacted both industrial and civilian sectors and even targeted a major oil refinery in the Tatarstan region, about 800 km east of Moscow. Russian investigators have categorized the incident as a terrorist attack.

The head of the Tatarstan region declared a period of mourning following the tragic events, as videos circulated on social media showing smoke rising over the refinery. The renewed strikes by Ukraine come amid its ongoing campaign to target Russian oil facilities.