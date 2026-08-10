Tragedy in Nizhnekamsk: Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery

A Ukrainian drone attack on Nizhnekamsk, Russia, resulted in 13 deaths, including a child, and 39 injuries. The Tatarstan region's oil refinery was also targeted. Russian officials have labeled it a terrorist act. Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian refineries, contributing to fuel shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:34 IST
Tragedy in Nizhnekamsk: Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A devastating Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Nizhnekamsk in Russia has resulted in the deaths of at least 13 people, including a child, and injured 39 others, according to local authorities.

The attack severely impacted both industrial and civilian sectors and even targeted a major oil refinery in the Tatarstan region, about 800 km east of Moscow. Russian investigators have categorized the incident as a terrorist attack.

The head of the Tatarstan region declared a period of mourning following the tragic events, as videos circulated on social media showing smoke rising over the refinery. The renewed strikes by Ukraine come amid its ongoing campaign to target Russian oil facilities.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire

Canada
2
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

India
3
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

Colombia
4
Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Visa Roadblock Delays Nigeria's Olympic Flag Football Dream

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026