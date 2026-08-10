Hungary's Turbine Turnaround: Resurrecting Paks Nuclear Plant

The Paks nuclear plant in Hungary resumed operations after rising water levels in the Danube River. Recent droughts had forced the plant to function at minimal capacity. Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar is considering long-term energy solutions, including wind power expansion and possible plant redesigns to ensure sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:26 IST
Hungary's Turbine Turnaround: Resurrecting Paks Nuclear Plant
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  • Hungary

On Monday, Hungary reignited a turbine at the Paks nuclear plant, thanks to increased water levels in the Danube River, which serves a critical cooling role for the facility. This marks a significant relief to a plant responsible for nearly 50% of the nation's electricity supply.

Record lows in the Danube, caused by an extended heatwave and drought across Europe, had severely restricted operations at Paks, leaving only one of its eight turbines active. The widespread droughts have disrupted power production, shipping, and public health systems, with economic consequences already amounting to hundreds of billions of euros.

Despite a temporary boost in output, Prime Minister Peter Magyar underlined the urgency of longer-term energy strategies. These include assessing the Paks 2 expansion plans and diversifying energy supply through substantial wind power investments.

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