Mattia Furlani's Unexpected Exit from European Championships

World champion long jumper Mattia Furlani has withdrawn from the European championships due to injury. He sustained a hamstring injury during his opening jump in the qualifiers. This raises concerns about his participation in upcoming events, including the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:50 IST
Mattia Furlani's Unexpected Exit from European Championships
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a surprising turn of events at the European Championships, world champion long jumper Mattia Furlani has been forced to withdraw following an injury during his initial qualifying attempt on Monday.

Furlani, a 2024 Olympic bronze medallist and a favorite contender, clutched his right hamstring after landing a 7.73-meter leap and left the field in a wheelchair, casting doubt on his competitive future this season.

While Furlani's compatriot, Francesco Inzoli, led the qualifiers with an impressive wind-assisted jump of 8.34 meters, concern looms over Furlani’s participation in the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest next month.

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