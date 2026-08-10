Mattia Furlani's Unexpected Exit from European Championships

In a surprising turn of events at the European Championships, world champion long jumper Mattia Furlani has been forced to withdraw following an injury during his initial qualifying attempt on Monday.

Furlani, a 2024 Olympic bronze medallist and a favorite contender, clutched his right hamstring after landing a 7.73-meter leap and left the field in a wheelchair, casting doubt on his competitive future this season.

While Furlani's compatriot, Francesco Inzoli, led the qualifiers with an impressive wind-assisted jump of 8.34 meters, concern looms over Furlani’s participation in the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest next month.