German Influencer Seeks U.S. State Dept. Funding for Media Initiative

A German far-right influencer, backed by Elon Musk, has applied for U.S. State Department funding to establish the 'Freedom Alliance of the West'. The initiative aims to focus on free speech, national sovereignty, and migration issues. The influencer previously sought political asylum in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 17:54 IST
German Influencer Seeks U.S. State Dept. Funding for Media Initiative
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  • Country:
  • Germany

A German far-right influencer has made headlines by seeking funding from the U.S. State Department for a new media network aimed at political content. Reported by Germany's Handelsblatt, the influencer, known for support of the Alternative for Germany party, aims to emphasize free speech and national sovereignty.

The influencer, who has gained attention through her engagement with Elon Musk on social media, plans to establish the 'Freedom Alliance of the West'. This initiative would include a social media channel and collaboration with legal professionals and alternative media outlets.

The application for funding underscores the influencer's pursuit of political asylum in the United States. The application is pending, with no immediate comments from the State Department.

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