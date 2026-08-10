$100 Million, 12 Provinces, One Big Test for Rural Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea is scaling up an approach to rural development that shifts an unusually important decision away from the center: communities themselves will help decide what gets built.

The World Bank Group has approved US$100 million for the second phase of the Rural Service Delivery Project, or RSDP-2, expanding the community-led model to 12 provinces and targeting more than one million beneficiaries. Financed through the International Development Association, the project will support investments ranging from clean water and sanitation to classrooms, health facilities, rural roads, electricity and livelihood activities.

It is a substantial infrastructure programme, but its deeper significance lies in how the money is intended to move from funding to results. Instead of defining rural development only through centrally selected projects, RSDP-2 places communities at the center of identifying priorities, planning investments and implementing them.

The $100 Million Question Is Not Just What Gets Built

Rural infrastructure programmes are often measured through physical outputs: roads constructed, classrooms completed, water systems installed or health facilities upgraded. RSDP-2 adds another dimension by making local decision-making part of the development objective itself.

Communities will be able to identify and plan projects that they consider most important. The programme also seeks to reflect the priorities of women, young people and vulnerable groups. Infrastructure needs are rarely identical across communities. A village facing unreliable access to clean water may have very different priorities from one where poor road connectivity constrains movement or where classrooms and health facilities are inadequate.

Giving communities a larger role can help direct investment toward those differences, but community control is not automatically the same as inclusive decision-making. The success of the model will depend on whether participation reaches beyond established local power structures and whether women, youth and vulnerable groups have meaningful influence over which projects advance.

This is why RSDP-2 is as much a governance programme as an infrastructure programme. Its performance should eventually be judged not only by what is constructed, but by how decisions are made, whose priorities are represented and whether communities can scrutinize the process.

Scaling From Five Provinces to 12 Will Test the Model's Strength

The second phase follows an initial Rural Service Delivery Project that reached more than 291,000 people across five provinces. The next phase dramatically expands that footprint, with more than one million people expected to benefit across 12 provinces. Scaling up is significant because community-led development depends on precisely the feature that becomes harder to preserve at scale: intensive local participation.

A model operating across a limited number of communities can rely heavily on close engagement, local monitoring and project-by-project support. Expanding it across a much larger geography creates a different management challenge. Procedures must remain transparent, local institutions need sufficient capacity and infrastructure quality must remain consistent even as the number of projects grows.

RSDP-2 attempts to reinforce that institutional layer by strengthening the Department of Provincial and Local-level Government Affairs, local-level governments and Ward Development Committees.

This could prove as important as the physical projects themselves. If local institutions become better able to convert community priorities into planned investments, the programme could leave behind more than roads, water systems or buildings. It could strengthen a mechanism through which communities participate in future service-delivery decisions.

The reverse is also true. If administrative capacity fails to keep pace with expansion, the scale of the programme could strain the very local systems on which the community-led model depends.

Jobs and Climate Resilience Turn Local Projects Into a Wider Economic Test

RSDP-2 also extends beyond basic service delivery. Community infrastructure works are expected to create more than 39,000 job opportunities, adding an employment dimension to investments that are primarily intended to improve rural services. Livelihood activities are also expected to expand economic opportunities in participating areas.

The employment target should be read carefully. Job opportunities generated through infrastructure works are not necessarily permanent jobs. Their wider significance will depend on how much local participation they generate, how long the work lasts and whether completed infrastructure improves the conditions for subsequent economic activity.

A rural road, for example, has value beyond the labour required to construct it if it improves connectivity. Electricity, water systems and other basic services can similarly affect how households and enterprises function, but the extent of those longer-term economic effects will depend on the individual projects and their implementation.

Climate resilience adds another important dimension. RSDP-2 will support investments intended to help communities prepare for and respond to natural disasters and other climate-related challenges. That requirement changes the development calculation. Rural infrastructure cannot be assessed only by the speed or cost of construction; durability under environmental stress increasingly matters as well.

The challenge is to ensure resilience is built into project design rather than treated as a separate objective. Water systems, roads, classrooms and health facilities serve different purposes and face different vulnerabilities. The quality of technical planning will determine whether climate considerations translate into infrastructure capable of remaining useful when communities face shocks.

The Real Test Begins After the Projects Are Chosen

The ambition of RSDP-2 is broad: improve basic services, strengthen local planning, create job opportunities, widen economic participation and make rural investment more climate-resilient. Delivering all of those objectives simultaneously will require more than distributing project funds.

Participation: Communities must have workable processes for selecting projects, while safeguards will be needed to ensure decision-making does not exclude groups the programme specifically intends to reach.

Execution: Locally selected infrastructure still requires procurement, technical standards, financial controls, monitoring and timely completion.

Sustainability: A classroom continues to deliver value only if it remains usable. A water system requires maintenance. Roads deteriorate without upkeep. Health facilities ultimately depend on more than buildings. The long-term success of community infrastructure thus rests partly on what happens after construction ends.

RSDP-2 is also intended to provide a transparent platform through which local governments, communities and development partners can work together. How effectively that platform supports accountability will be worth watching as spending expands. The numbers will provide obvious milestones: more than one million expected beneficiaries, operations across 12 provinces and more than 39,000 projected job opportunities. But headline targets will reveal only part of the outcome.

More telling indicators will be whether projects are completed and maintained, whether services improve in ways communities can use, whether participation is genuinely broad, and whether local institutions become more capable of planning subsequent development.

Papua New Guinea's US$100 million rural initiative is therefore not merely a larger round of infrastructure spending. It is an attempt to connect infrastructure, local governance and community agency in the same development model.