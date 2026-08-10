Global Stocks Surge as Markets Eye Fed Rates and Hormuz Deal

Global equities inched higher on Monday, following Wall Street's record high on Friday. Investors are keenly watching the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook and potential movement on reopening the energy-critical Strait of Hormuz.

Europe's Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2%, backed by modest increases in U.S. futures, further propelled by strong corporate earnings. U.S. markets soared after a weaker-than-expected jobs report eased fears of immediate Fed rate hikes.

Iran's announcement on a potential transit deal for the Strait of Hormuz remains pivotal. However, Iran insists on specific conditions for reopening, including U.S. sanctions removal and military threat cessation. U.S. inflation data slated for Wednesday remains crucial in shaping Fed's rate decisions.