Steelage Mahotsav 2026: Pioneering Security Solutions for India's Jewellers

Gunnebo, a global leader in physical security solutions, has announced the launch of Steelage Mahotsav 2026, marking the second edition of its national initiative targeting India's jewellery industry. Building on last year's success, this campaign will reach over 200 cities, offering jewellers expert-led knowledge sessions, live product demonstrations, and interactive engagements.

The purpose of Steelage Mahotsav 2026 is to raise awareness about the necessity of BIS Certified physical security products. By doing so, the initiative aims to safeguard jewellers against emerging risks, while simultaneously equipping them with modern retail practices. Among the highlights will be the showcasing of Steelage's comprehensive portfolio of BIS-certified safes and cutting-edge innovations such as the Dynaslide sliding vault door and Dynashield mini vault.

As part of the campaign's strategy, Gunnebo will directly engage with independent jewellers, Jewellers Associations, and industry stakeholders. This engagement includes interactive sessions with live product demonstrations, aimed at education on evolving security needs and showcasing next-generation technologies to bolster business resilience and operational efficiency. Gunnebo is steadfast in its commitment to helping jewellers adapt to the rapid changes in commercial security needs.