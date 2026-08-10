Venezuela Energy Week Sets Houston Showcase for August 19

Venezuela Energy Week will bring its industry showcase to Houston on August 19, 2026, creating a meeting point for U.S. energy companies, investors and policymakers interested in opportunities across Venezuela's oil and gas sector. The event, scheduled to take place at The Post Oak Hotel, comes ahead of the larger Venezuela Energy Week 2027 gathering planned for Caracas next February.

The Houston Industry Showcase is officially supported by Venezuela's Ministry of Hydrocarbons and national oil company PDVSA, with discussions expected to cover exploration, production, infrastructure rehabilitation and field development. Organizers see the event as an opportunity to connect Venezuela's investment plans with the technical expertise, capital and services available across the U.S. energy industry.

Venezuela to Present Energy Investment Priorities in Houston

Venezuela's Minister of Hydrocarbons Paula Henao is scheduled to deliver a keynote address outlining the country's energy priorities, investment plans and areas where international companies could participate. The discussions come as Venezuela looks to increase oil and gas production while attracting investment and technical capabilities for upstream development.

Exploration and production companies, independent operators, engineering businesses, oilfield service providers, technology firms and financial institutions are expected to participate, giving companies across different parts of the energy value chain an opportunity to examine potential commercial partnerships.

The Houston event follows an earlier Industry Showcase in London, where international investors, operators and energy service companies gathered to discuss Venezuela's investment landscape. Organizers expect the U.S. edition to build further industry connections before the Caracas event.

U.S. Oilfield Expertise Could Support Upstream Development

Increasing production from Venezuela's mature fields could create demand for services covering drilling, well intervention, completion work, artificial lift, production optimization and infrastructure rehabilitation. Digital oilfield technologies are another area expected to receive attention as operators look for ways to improve efficiency and modernize existing assets.

Houston's extensive energy services ecosystem gives the city particular relevance to these discussions. Major industry companies such as SLB, Halliburton, Baker Hughes and Weatherford are based or have significant operations in the region, alongside a large network of engineering, procurement and construction contractors, equipment manufacturers and specialist service providers.

The showcase is designed to give these businesses and potential investors a closer look at opportunities connected with future upstream projects while opening direct discussions with Venezuelan energy representatives.

Caracas to Host Venezuela Energy Week in February 2027

Venezuela Energy Week 2027 has been scheduled for February 22-25 in Caracas and is being presented by organizer Energy Capital & Power as a major platform for energy investment in the country. Government representatives, investors and companies from across the global energy value chain are expected to participate.

Organizers are also encouraging the international energy community to contribute to recovery and reconstruction efforts following recent earthquakes in Venezuela. Support is being directed towards the CAF Recovery and Reconstruction Fund for Venezuela, which is intended to channel contributions towards emergency assistance, essential services and longer-term rebuilding.

The Houston showcase on August 19 will serve as one of the key industry engagements leading into the Caracas gathering, with commercial discussions focused on the investment, technology and expertise required for Venezuela's evolving energy sector.