Earthquake Devastates Cali: Buildings Collapsed, Rescue Efforts Underway
An earthquake in Cali, Colombia, led to the collapse of at least 20 buildings, trapping people inside. Rescue teams from Bogota and Medellin have been requested to assist in the rescue operations, as announced by Mayor Alejandro Eder.
- Country:
- Colombia
An earthquake has struck the Colombian city of Cali, resulting in the collapse of at least 20 buildings, according to Mayor Alejandro Eder.
The tremor has left several people trapped, prompting urgent calls for rescue teams from the country's capital, Bogota, and the city of Medellin.
Efforts to save those trapped are currently underway, with teams working tirelessly as the city grapples with this unprecedented disaster.