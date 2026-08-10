Wall Street's Wavering Week: Inflation, Earnings, and Fed Watch
Wall Street's indexes dipped slightly following previous record highs. Investors are focusing on Middle East developments, inflation data, and interest rates. With six of eleven S&P 500 sectors down, energy stocks rose alongside oil prices. The Federal Reserve's actions remain pivotal amid mixed economic signals.
- Country:
- United States
On Monday, Wall Street's leading indexes slightly declined as investors continued to evaluate recent Middle East developments and anticipated key inflation data.
Iran nears a pivotal shipping agreement with Oman, contingent on U.S. conditions, potentially stabilizing oil prices and easing global inflation concerns.
Consumer and producer inflation reports are expected this week, offering insights into the Federal Reserve's potential monetary policy actions.