FCC Emerges as Unexpected Leader in US-China Tech Tensions

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has unexpectedly taken center stage in the Trump administration's strategy against China, particularly concerning technology and supply chain vulnerabilities. Under Brendan Carr's leadership, the FCC has moved assertively to block imports of various Chinese technologies, targeting sectors crucial to U.S. infrastructure.

These actions, which align with President Trump's goals of re-industrializing America and protecting national security, have received a mixed reception. China has responded by tightening export controls, signaling escalating tensions ahead of a significant meeting between President Trump and President Xi Jinping in September.

Despite potential diplomatic fallout, U.S. officials say the FCC's approach, designed to minimize confrontation by omitting direct references to China, has successfully maintained pressure without derailing vital economic ties. The FCC's behind-the-scenes maneuvering underscores its role as a pivotal force in shaping U.S.-China relations moving forward.