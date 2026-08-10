Libya's Central Bank Governor Resigns Amid Political Division

Naji Issa, the governor of Libya's Central Bank, has resigned, citing sensitive reasons. His resignation was submitted to Libya's rival legislative chambers, adding to the ongoing political and economic instability in the country. The resignation comes against the backdrop of the division between Libya's eastern and western authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:35 IST
Libya's Central Bank Governor Resigns Amid Political Division
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's Central Bank Governor, Naji Issa, has tendered his resignation to the country's opposing legislative bodies. His move has sparked further uncertainty amid the nation's divided political landscape.

In letters verified by the governor, Issa cited undisclosed sensitive reasons for stepping down, leaving the financial future of Libya uncertain. The head of the High Council of State, Mohamed Takala, urged Issa to remain in his role to aid stability during these critical times.

Issa's resignation comes after a series of conflicts sparked by a power struggle over the Central Bank's leadership in 2024, which had previously led to significant setbacks in Libya's oil production.

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