Libya's Central Bank Governor Resigns Amid Political Division

Libya's Central Bank Governor, Naji Issa, has tendered his resignation to the country's opposing legislative bodies. His move has sparked further uncertainty amid the nation's divided political landscape.

In letters verified by the governor, Issa cited undisclosed sensitive reasons for stepping down, leaving the financial future of Libya uncertain. The head of the High Council of State, Mohamed Takala, urged Issa to remain in his role to aid stability during these critical times.

Issa's resignation comes after a series of conflicts sparked by a power struggle over the Central Bank's leadership in 2024, which had previously led to significant setbacks in Libya's oil production.