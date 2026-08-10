Afreximbank Extends Record €110 Million Financing to Chad

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has extended €110 million equivalent in local currency to the Government of Chad, marking the bank's largest-ever financing for the country and providing fresh funding for infrastructure projects expected to support trade, industrial development and economic diversification.

The facility agreement was signed on August 5, 2026, at Afreximbank's headquarters in Cairo by the bank's President and Chairman Dr George Elombi and Chad's Senior Minister and Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation Tahir Hamid Nguilin. The government will use the financing for trade-enabling infrastructure projects approved under Chad's 2026 Finance Law.

Financing to Back Industrial Zones, Transport and Energy

Afreximbank said the financing forms part of a broader programme supporting priority projects capable of changing the structure of Chad's economy and creating new employment opportunities. Planned areas include special industrial zones for textile manufacturing and meat processing, allowing more locally produced raw materials to be processed within the country rather than leaving as lower-value commodities.

Transport infrastructure connecting Chad with Egypt and Libya, power generation projects and the development of crude oil refining capacity are also among the priorities identified by the bank. Plans connected with Lake Chad include creating transport and economic opportunities that could improve regional trade links and give businesses additional routes to markets.

Elombi said the investments are expected to support sustainable employment and wealth creation while helping Chad develop a stronger productive economy based on local value addition and industrialisation.

Deal Builds on Chad-Afreximbank Partnership

The latest financing follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Chad and Afreximbank in June 2025, which established a framework for cooperation across several sectors considered important to the country's economic development.

Those areas include developing Chad's agropastoral potential, expanding export-oriented agriculture, supporting gold trading and improving the navigability of Lake Chad. Cooperation also covers refined petroleum trading and refinery development, giving the partnership a broad scope across agriculture, natural resources, energy and infrastructure.

Nguilin described the €110 million agreement as a major milestone in Chad's relationship with Afreximbank, saying the resources would support infrastructure and trade projects included in the national budget. He also pointed to the government's focus on turning the country's natural resources and economic potential into practical commercial opportunities while expanding financial partnerships across Africa.

Chad Looks to Build a More Diversified Economy

Chad's economy has traditionally depended heavily on crude oil revenues, leaving the country exposed to changes in global energy markets. Investment in agriculture, manufacturing, transport, power and local processing is expected to give the economy a broader base while creating opportunities beyond the oil sector.

The financing comes as Chad pursues economic reforms alongside investment in agriculture and energy. According to Afreximbank's announcement, the World Bank has upgraded its forecast for Chad's economic growth in 2026 to 5.2%.

For Afreximbank and the Chadian government, the new facility represents a step towards turning infrastructure investment into stronger trade flows, local production and employment while increasing Chad's connections with regional and continental markets.