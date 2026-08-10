Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck Colombia's Pacific Coast, particularly affecting the department of Choco and the city of Pereira. While governors reported significant damage and injuries, no tsunami warning was issued. The quake's effects were also felt in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:29 IST
Devastating Earthquake Shakes Colombia's Pacific Coast
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck Colombia's Pacific Coast on Monday, causing significant injuries and damage in the department of Choco as well as in Pereira, city authorities reported.

Choco Governor Nubia Carolina Cordoba-Curi and Risaralda Governor Juan Diego Patino spoke about the severe damage to buildings and infrastructure. Thankfully, the U.S. tsunami warning system reported no tsunami threat.

The Colombian geological service updated the earthquake's depth to 96 km. Authorities are coordinating with local agencies for comprehensive damage assessments. Reports confirm the tremor was felt as far as Venezuela, adding another layer of urgency to disaster management efforts.

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