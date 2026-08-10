Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

Rahul Gandhi criticized police action against students protesting in Jharkhand for alleged exam irregularities. Emphasizing students' right to peaceful protest, he urged the Soren government to resolve issues through dialogue. The protests saw clashes and police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 19:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, voiced concerns about police actions against student protesters in Jharkhand. Denouncing the use of force as "wrong," he stressed the importance of maintaining students' fundamental right to peaceful protest.

In a post on X, Gandhi called upon the Jharkhand government to engage in dialogue with the students and address their grievances promptly. His comments came amidst the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi, organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha against alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

The demonstrations turned tense as police deployed tear gas, water cannons, and lathi charges in response to protesters attempting to breach barricades. Addressing reporters, Gandhi firmly condemned any violence against peaceful protesters, reinforcing the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts.

TRENDING

1
China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China's Long March 7A Rocket Faces Setback with ChinaSat-4B Mission

China
2
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
3
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States
4
Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026