Rahul Gandhi Condemns Police Action Against Protesting Students in Jharkhand

On Monday, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, voiced concerns about police actions against student protesters in Jharkhand. Denouncing the use of force as "wrong," he stressed the importance of maintaining students' fundamental right to peaceful protest.

In a post on X, Gandhi called upon the Jharkhand government to engage in dialogue with the students and address their grievances promptly. His comments came amidst the 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march in Ranchi, organized by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha against alleged recruitment exam irregularities.

The demonstrations turned tense as police deployed tear gas, water cannons, and lathi charges in response to protesters attempting to breach barricades. Addressing reporters, Gandhi firmly condemned any violence against peaceful protesters, reinforcing the need for peaceful resolution of conflicts.