Tragedy in Wine Country: Senior Woman Dies in Bald Range Wildfire
An 80-year-old woman died during the Bald Range wildfire evacuation in British Columbia's wine country. This was the first death reported due to the wildfire, which has spread rapidly due to hot, dry weather, prompting significant evacuations. Canadian authorities continue to manage fire and evacuation efforts.
- Country:
- Canada
An elderly woman fell victim to the fast-moving Bald Range wildfire in British Columbia's renowned wine region, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported, making it the first confirmed casualty of the blaze.
The wildfire, fueled by hot and dry conditions, nearly doubled in size over the weekend, prompting mass evacuations. The deceased, a resident of Meadow Valley, died suddenly while evacuating, police stated.
British Columbia is experiencing a severe wildfire season, with more than 4,600 blazes affecting vast areas. The Bald Range fire alone prompted the largest evacuation in the province this summer, forcing many senior residents from nearby Summerland to flee their homes.