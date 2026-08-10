ACPL's Remarkable Growth Amid West Asia Crisis

Amidst the disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, Allana Consumer Products Limited (ACPL) has emerged with a positive growth trajectory in its food export business, as noted by Managing Director Manish Bandlish.

In a recent interview, Bandlish highlighted that panic stockpiling during the crisis has spurred demand for essential food products, leading to significant gains for ACPL. He emphasized the robust growth in their frozen fruits and vegetables sector, coupled with strong coffee exports.

Despite challenges such as heightened freight costs and logistical delays, ACPL's strategic sourcing capabilities have buffered the company against widespread supply chain upheaval. Looking forward, Bandlish outlined an ambitious vision for expansion, including new product lines, capacity expansion, and strategic acquisitions.