ACPL's Remarkable Growth Amid West Asia Crisis

Despite the ongoing West Asia crisis, Allana Consumer Products Limited (ACPL) reports strong growth in its food export business, driven by increased demand for essential items. Managing Director Manish Bandlish highlights the company's expansion plans, including new product lines, acquisitions, and capital investments aimed at bolstering consumer-facing brands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 20:40 IST
ACPL's Remarkable Growth Amid West Asia Crisis
Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Allana Consumer Products Limited (Photo/Allana Consumer Products Limited). Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, Allana Consumer Products Limited (ACPL) has emerged with a positive growth trajectory in its food export business, as noted by Managing Director Manish Bandlish.

In a recent interview, Bandlish highlighted that panic stockpiling during the crisis has spurred demand for essential food products, leading to significant gains for ACPL. He emphasized the robust growth in their frozen fruits and vegetables sector, coupled with strong coffee exports.

Despite challenges such as heightened freight costs and logistical delays, ACPL's strategic sourcing capabilities have buffered the company against widespread supply chain upheaval. Looking forward, Bandlish outlined an ambitious vision for expansion, including new product lines, capacity expansion, and strategic acquisitions.

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