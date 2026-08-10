Social Media Giants Face Legal Storm: Addiction and Liability
A U.S. appeals court ruled that nearly 2,400 lawsuits against social media giants like Meta, Google, and TikTok can proceed. The cases allege these companies intentionally designed addictive platforms harmful to youth. The court challenges the applicability of Section 230 protections in these claims.
- Country:
- United States
The legal landscape for social media conglomerates like Meta, Google, and TikTok intensifies as a U.S. appeals court allows thousands of lawsuits to move forward. The suits revolve around accusations that these corporations have deliberately engineered addictive platforms detrimental to young users.
The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal by the companies seeking to overturn a previous ruling mandating they confront claims in federal court. They argued Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act shields them from these allegations, asserting that it only applies to user-generated content liabilities.
With the ongoing legal battles centralized before Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, the plaintiffs seek various forms of restitution and penalties. The outcomes of these suits could reshape tech industry accountability, particularly relating to product design and user safety standards.
ALSO READ
-
Big Tech Faces Legal Storm Over Social Media's Impact on Youth
-
Tech Giants in Legal Spotlight for Designing Addictive Social Media
-
Social Media Giants Face Legal Reckoning Over Addiction Claims
-
Meta Unveils Muse Glimmer: AI Locally Powered Without the Cloud
-
Zuckerberg's Call for Open-Source AI: A Race Against Chinese Rivals