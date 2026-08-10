TRAI Launches '1601' Number Series to Combat Fraudulent Calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a new initiative, the '1601' number series, aimed at curbing impersonation fraud and assisting consumers in verifying legitimate business calls. The rollout, beginning with utility and logistics companies, seeks to fortify consumer trust against fraudulent practices.

According to a communication from the Ministry of Communications, telecom service providers (TSPs) have 90 days to transition eligible entities under the first phase of this scheme. This strategy is part of efforts to tackle fraudsters leveraging ordinary mobile numbers to impersonate genuine business representatives.

The TRAI specified that the 1601-series numbers, allocated directly to qualified entities, will only be utilized for service and transactional calls, distinguishing them from promotional communications. This follows the successful implementation of the 1600-series dedicated to the BFSI sector, ensuring separate channels for critical financial versus utility communications.