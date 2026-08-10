Chile's Bold Move: Codelco's Reinvested Profits Spark New Era

In a historic announcement, Chile's Mining Minister Daniel Mas declared that all of Codelco's 2025 profits will be reinvested into the state-owned copper mining giant.

This groundbreaking decision marks the first time the government will channel 100% of Codelco’s earnings back to the company, diverging from the previous administration's 30% allocation plan.

As Codelco grapples with a hefty debt of $25.1 billion and costly mine renewal projects, this move signifies a significant commitment to bolstering its financial health and securing the future of Chile's premier copper deposits.