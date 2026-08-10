Chile's Bold Move: Codelco's Reinvested Profits Spark New Era
Chile will reinvest all profits from state-owned copper miner Codelco's 2025 earnings back into the company, Mining Minister Daniel Mas announced. This unprecedented decision aims to boost funding for Codelco as it tackles significant debt and the modernization of its aging mines, marking a historic shift in national policy.
- Country:
- Chile
In a historic announcement, Chile's Mining Minister Daniel Mas declared that all of Codelco's 2025 profits will be reinvested into the state-owned copper mining giant.
This groundbreaking decision marks the first time the government will channel 100% of Codelco’s earnings back to the company, diverging from the previous administration's 30% allocation plan.
As Codelco grapples with a hefty debt of $25.1 billion and costly mine renewal projects, this move signifies a significant commitment to bolstering its financial health and securing the future of Chile's premier copper deposits.