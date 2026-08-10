Chile's Bold Move: Codelco's Reinvested Profits Spark New Era

Chile will reinvest all profits from state-owned copper miner Codelco's 2025 earnings back into the company, Mining Minister Daniel Mas announced. This unprecedented decision aims to boost funding for Codelco as it tackles significant debt and the modernization of its aging mines, marking a historic shift in national policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 23:47 IST
Chile's Bold Move: Codelco's Reinvested Profits Spark New Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Chile

In a historic announcement, Chile's Mining Minister Daniel Mas declared that all of Codelco's 2025 profits will be reinvested into the state-owned copper mining giant.

This groundbreaking decision marks the first time the government will channel 100% of Codelco’s earnings back to the company, diverging from the previous administration's 30% allocation plan.

As Codelco grapples with a hefty debt of $25.1 billion and costly mine renewal projects, this move signifies a significant commitment to bolstering its financial health and securing the future of Chile's premier copper deposits.

TRENDING

1
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Russian Forces Launch Lethal Strike

Ukraine
2
Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

Tensions Rise as Trump Administration Revokes Over 175,000 Visas

United States
3
Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

Sports Buzz: Big Trades, New Contracts, and Controversies

United States
4
World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape

World In Brief: A Chaotic Global Landscape

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The “Last Mile” Problem Holding Back Sustainable Farming

Made in Africa, Trusted in Africa? The Next Vaccine Challenge

Green Aid Sounds Good, But Does It Actually Reduce Emissions?

Is Remote Sensing Becoming the New Frontline of Coastal Protection?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026