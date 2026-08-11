Tensions Surge: Oil Prices Spike Amid U.S.-Iran Standoff Over Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices surged by 5% on Monday as escalating tensions between Iran and the United States dimmed hopes for reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz. The dispute over compensation and sanctions gripped the oil markets, with Brent crude settling at $87.72 a barrel and U.S. crude closing at $82.13.

The situation has been further exacerbated by Iranian demands for sanction relief and compensation. Tensions intensified as the U.S. reinforced its position, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that no talks would occur until the U.S. adheres to an interim agreement from June.

Meanwhile, significant geopolitical factors add to the market woes, including Houthi strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure and Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities. This complex backdrop contributes to a forecast of tighter oil supplies, as echoed by market analysts and traders.