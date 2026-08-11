U.S. Alters Childhood Vaccine Recommendations

The U.S. administration now endorses only 11 core childhood vaccines, as announced by President Donald Trump. Vaccines for hepatitis B, COVID-19, and influenza are no longer universally recommended for children, signaling a shift in public health policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 00:33 IST
U.S. Alters Childhood Vaccine Recommendations
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. administration has revised its stance on childhood vaccinations, now endorsing only 11 core inoculations. This announcement was made by President Donald Trump during an Oval Office briefing on Monday.

The new guidelines represent a significant shift in public health policy, with vaccines for diseases like hepatitis B, COVID-19, and influenza no longer universally recommended for all children.

This decision is expected to stir debate among healthcare professionals and parents, as it alters the previous comprehensive vaccination approach.

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