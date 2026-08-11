Oman's Struggle Against Oil Spill Near Nature Reserve

A massive oil spill from the grounded tanker Caroline Bezengi off Oman's coast threatens marine biodiversity. Loaded with nearly a million barrels of Russian oil, the spill stretches over 390 square kilometers near the Hallaniyat Islands. Environmental groups and experts warn of long-term ecological impacts while efforts to control it remain insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 00:19 IST
Oman's Struggle Against Oil Spill Near Nature Reserve
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  • Country:
  • Oman

A severe environmental crisis is unfolding in Oman as a significant oil slick, stretching over 390 square kilometers, looms over a nature reserve near the Hallaniyat Islands, as confirmed by the Omani government. The slick originated from the tanker Caroline Bezengi, carrying nearly one million barrels of Russian oil.

According to initial reports from maritime security sources, the vessel faced difficulties near Yemen on June 8, potentially due to a blast onboard, although no group has claimed responsibility. Despite attempts to control the spill, environmentalists express concern over its potential ecological impact, drawing parallels to the infamous Exxon Valdez incident.

Experts from Greenpeace and other environmental groups are alarmed by the spill's scale and the tardy response. Greenpeace's satellite data estimates the slick could be as large as 600 square kilometers. Calls for immediate action to prevent further damage have intensified, but assessment indicates inadequate on-ground efforts to mitigate the spill's effects.

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