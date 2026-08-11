Market Tremors: Oil Prices Surge Amid Conflicts, Intel Slides

U.S. stocks faced declines on Monday, with investor hopes dimming for a swift reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and as Intel's stock also fell. President Trump demanded compensation from Iran, exacerbating tensions that sent oil prices soaring by 5% to $82.13 a barrel. Analysts suggested this could impact future inflation and interest rate decisions by central banks globally.

Notably, the S&P 500 and Dow had recently hit record highs, bolstered by strong earnings results, before geopolitical uncertainties from the Iran conflict began to dampen investor sentiment. "The recent gains in the market have been primarily driven by record earnings," said Tom Hainlin, investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. However, the ongoing conflict is causing fluctuations in risk sentiment.

This week's reports may provide insights into the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Recent data revealed unexpected job losses, prompting traders to reduce the likelihood of a September rate hike. Additionally, market participants are eagerly anticipating quarterly results from companies such as Applied Materials and Cisco.