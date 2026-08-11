Devastating Impact: Venezuela's Twin Earthquakes Claim Thousands
The twin earthquakes in Venezuela have resulted in 6,301 deaths, as reported by top lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez. Over 73,000 individuals have received medical attention in hospitals, while 23% of the resultant debris has been cleared, according to social media updates from Rodriguez.
- Country:
- Venezuela
The twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June have led to a shocking death toll of 6,301, according to figures released by Jorge Rodriguez, the country's top lawmaker.
Efforts continue as more than 73,000 people have been attended to in hospitals. These numbers highlight the significant strain on Venezuela's healthcare system.
Meanwhile, only 23% of the debris caused by the earthquakes has been cleared, emphasizing the extensive damage and ongoing recovery efforts, as highlighted in a graphic shared by Rodriguez on social media.
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