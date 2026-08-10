Powerful Quake Jolts Bogota and Beyond

A significant earthquake struck Colombia's capital, Bogota, with tremors felt as far as the Venezuelan border. Originating in Choco province, the 6.6-magnitude quake was detected at 7:34 a.m. The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management is coordinating with local officials to assess possible damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 18:25 IST
Powerful Quake Jolts Bogota and Beyond
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

An early morning earthquake rattled Colombia's capital, Bogota, on Monday, with tremors felt as far away as the Venezuelan border, according to Reuters witnesses.

The Colombian geological service confirmed that the quake's epicenter was in the Pacific coastal province of Choco.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management reported on its X account that a magnitude 6.6 quake occurred at 7:34 a.m., near San Jose del Palmar, at a depth of 79 kilometers. The unit is currently in contact with local authorities to evaluate any potential damage.

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