Powerful Quake Jolts Bogota and Beyond

An early morning earthquake rattled Colombia's capital, Bogota, on Monday, with tremors felt as far away as the Venezuelan border, according to Reuters witnesses.

The Colombian geological service confirmed that the quake's epicenter was in the Pacific coastal province of Choco.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management reported on its X account that a magnitude 6.6 quake occurred at 7:34 a.m., near San Jose del Palmar, at a depth of 79 kilometers. The unit is currently in contact with local authorities to evaluate any potential damage.