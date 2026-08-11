Colombia's Strongest Earthquake in a Century: A Nation in Crisis

A devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook western Colombia, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake on Monday. The tremor, classified as the strongest in the country this century, killed over 100 people, collapsed buildings, and trapped residents under rubble, creating significant humanitarian and logistical challenges for the newly inaugurated President Abelardo De La Espriella.

In an address to the nation, President De La Espriella declared a national state of emergency, mobilizing all available resources to rescue trapped victims and provide aid to affected communities. While the Valle del Cauca province has documented 35 fatalities, discrepancies in national death toll figures highlight the chaos post-quake, with some media outlets citing 132 deaths across various regions.

As night descended, rescue operations intensified across the impacted areas, with military and police forces deployed to maintain order amid looting threats. The quake prompted the postponement of the Petronio Alvarez festival in Cali, adding to a sense of disruption as the nation strives to stabilize and recover from this catastrophic event.