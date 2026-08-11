Market Turbulence Amid Oil Price Surge and Fed Rate Speculation

Wall Street indexes fell as oil prices surged 5% on Monday. Investors focused on Federal Reserve interest rates and a potential U.S.-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Disputes over conditions persist, driving market uncertainty. Key economic data releases this week include U.S. inflation and eurozone employment figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 02:30 IST
Market Turbulence Amid Oil Price Surge and Fed Rate Speculation
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Wall Street saw a dip in indexes, while oil prices soared by 5% on Monday, reflecting market concerns over possible Federal Reserve rate decisions and ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

The Dow Jones slipped by 0.11%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.06%, and the Nasdaq fell by 0.32%, following record highs seen the prior Friday. Investors are nervously eyeing upcoming economic reports for indicators on interest rates.

Oil prices were buoyed by discussions of an Iran-Oman deal over the Strait's transit rights, although Iran has stipulated terms including compensation and the lifting of sanctions. Key market movers this week include U.S. inflation data and earnings reports from major corporations.

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