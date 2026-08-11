Market Turbulence Amid Oil Price Surge and Fed Rate Speculation

Wall Street saw a dip in indexes, while oil prices soared by 5% on Monday, reflecting market concerns over possible Federal Reserve rate decisions and ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

The Dow Jones slipped by 0.11%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.06%, and the Nasdaq fell by 0.32%, following record highs seen the prior Friday. Investors are nervously eyeing upcoming economic reports for indicators on interest rates.

Oil prices were buoyed by discussions of an Iran-Oman deal over the Strait's transit rights, although Iran has stipulated terms including compensation and the lifting of sanctions. Key market movers this week include U.S. inflation data and earnings reports from major corporations.