EU Provides Crucial Support After Colombian Earthquake

The European Union has taken swift action following a devastating earthquake in Colombia, which resulted in over 100 fatalities. The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, confirmed the efforts on Tuesday.

As part of its support, the EU has mobilized Copernicus, the satellite service, to aid in rescue and relief operations. Additionally, funding is being provided to assist the response through collaboration with the Red Cross.

Further measures include the activation of the EU's crisis consular assistance mechanism, aimed at supporting EU citizens affected by this tragic event.