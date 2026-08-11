EU Provides Crucial Support After Colombian Earthquake

The European Union has extended support in the wake of a deadly earthquake in Colombia that claimed over 100 lives. Their assistance includes deploying the Copernicus satellite service for relief operations, providing funding via the Red Cross, and activating consular assistance for affected EU citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 11:12 IST
EU Provides Crucial Support After Colombian Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The European Union has taken swift action following a devastating earthquake in Colombia, which resulted in over 100 fatalities. The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, confirmed the efforts on Tuesday.

As part of its support, the EU has mobilized Copernicus, the satellite service, to aid in rescue and relief operations. Additionally, funding is being provided to assist the response through collaboration with the Red Cross.

Further measures include the activation of the EU's crisis consular assistance mechanism, aimed at supporting EU citizens affected by this tragic event.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

UN Experts Warn of Escalating Attacks on Palestinians

Global
2
Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

United States
3
Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar
4
Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Papua New Guinea

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026