EU Provides Crucial Support After Colombian Earthquake
The European Union has extended support in the wake of a deadly earthquake in Colombia that claimed over 100 lives. Their assistance includes deploying the Copernicus satellite service for relief operations, providing funding via the Red Cross, and activating consular assistance for affected EU citizens.
- Country:
- Colombia
The European Union has taken swift action following a devastating earthquake in Colombia, which resulted in over 100 fatalities. The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, confirmed the efforts on Tuesday.
As part of its support, the EU has mobilized Copernicus, the satellite service, to aid in rescue and relief operations. Additionally, funding is being provided to assist the response through collaboration with the Red Cross.
Further measures include the activation of the EU's crisis consular assistance mechanism, aimed at supporting EU citizens affected by this tragic event.