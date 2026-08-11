Sun PhuQuoc Airways Soars to New Heights with Airbus A330 Acquisition

Vietnam's Sun PhuQuoc Airways is gearing up for international expansion with the acquisition of its first four Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft this year. This strategic move is part of a broader plan to cement its presence in international markets.

In a statement, the airline disclosed its intention to further bolster its fleet by adding another four A330s in 2027. This acquisition marks a significant step in the carrier's growth strategy, underlining its ambition to compete on a global stage.

The decision to invest in Airbus A330 aircraft signifies Sun PhuQuoc Airways' commitment to enhancing its service offerings and operational capacity, ensuring it remains competitive in the rapidly evolving aviation sector.