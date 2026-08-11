Australia's Central Bank: Steadfast Stance Amid Inflation Challenges

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has held its cash rate steady at 4.35%, while emphasizing vigilance against inflation. The RBA may hike rates again if needed to control inflation, which it aims to bring back to the 2%-3% target. Economic slowdown and housing market weakness were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 11:06 IST
Australia's Central Bank: Steadfast Stance Amid Inflation Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's central bank decided to hold its cash rate constant at 4.35% for a second consecutive meeting, citing a slowdown in the economy in line with expectations. However, it cautioned that a rate hike could be on the table if inflation control measures were deemed necessary.

During the Reserve Bank of Australia's August policy meeting, officials emphasized their commitment to reinstating inflation to a 2% to 3% target range. While inflation in the second quarter underperformed expectations and the housing market struggled, the RBA remained open to raising the cash rate target if risks escalated.

Governor Michele Bullock hinted at potential further economic slowdowns needed to tame inflation. Despite stable cash rates, the housing market's challenges continue, yet consumer spending and job creation remain strong. The RBA expects inflation to align with their target by the latter half of the following year.

TRENDING

1
Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

United States
2
Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar's Escalating Aerial Assaults and War Crimes Uncovered by UN

Myanmar
3
Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Funding and Football: Oceania's Challenge Amid FIFA's Internal Struggle

Papua New Guinea
4
WHO and HERA Push Regional Pooled Procurement for Health Emergencies

WHO and HERA Push Regional Pooled Procurement for Health Emergencies

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Dominican Republic Could Unlock 3% of GDP as IMF Flags Persistent ITBIS Compliance Gap

Why Some Indian Ocean Economies Thrived While Others Fell Behind: New IMF Study Explains

Bosnia’s Export Economy Faces EU Carbon Test as IMF Charts Path to a Cleaner Energy Future

China’s Retirement Reform Buys Time, but Can Jobs and AI Turn It Into Lasting Growth?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026