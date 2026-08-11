Rising Oil Prices and Eurozone Bond Yields: A Hormuz Dilemma

Euro zone bond yields saw an uptick on Tuesday alongside rising oil prices, notable since the potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain. This shift came after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded compensation from Iran, cooling prospects of an immediate resolution.

On Monday, Trump stated Iran should pay for casualties in various conflicts and protests, as a reaction to Iran's demand for compensation and lifting of sanctions. Meanwhile, Iran indicated progress in an agreement with Oman over new shipping lanes and reiterated conditions including the U.S. meeting specific terms before reopening the vital oil passage.

The increase in oil prices continued, with Brent crude reaching $88.20 on Tuesday following a 5% rise on Monday. This trend affected bond yields across Europe, with Germany's 10-year yield increasing. Market participants remain vigilant ahead of the U.S. CPI inflation report, key to influencing global bond markets and interest rates.