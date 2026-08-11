Poland Seeks Unused EU Defence Funds

Poland is eyeing additional financial resources from the European Union's defence financing program, SAFE, which remain unutilized by other member states. Deputy Minister of National Defence Pawel Zalewski emphasized the nation's interest in accessing these funds to bolster its military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 12:17 IST
Poland Seeks Unused EU Defence Funds
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On Tuesday, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence, Pawel Zalewski, expressed the country's interest in acquiring extra funds from the European Union's SAFE programme. These funds, unused by other EU countries, could bolster Poland’s defence capabilities.

Poland, eager to strengthen its military potential, is seeking to utilize financial resources within the EU's defence sector that remain untapped by its European counterparts, according to Zalewski.

The minister highlighted the strategic advantage Poland anticipates in acquiring these additional funds, aiming to enhance its national security apparatus.

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