Poland Seeks Unused EU Defence Funds

On Tuesday, Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defence, Pawel Zalewski, expressed the country's interest in acquiring extra funds from the European Union's SAFE programme. These funds, unused by other EU countries, could bolster Poland’s defence capabilities.

Poland, eager to strengthen its military potential, is seeking to utilize financial resources within the EU's defence sector that remain untapped by its European counterparts, according to Zalewski.

The minister highlighted the strategic advantage Poland anticipates in acquiring these additional funds, aiming to enhance its national security apparatus.