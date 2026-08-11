Drone Calamity Sparks Fires in Voronezh Region

A drone attack in Russia's Voronezh region led to one death and two injuries, sparking fires at a Wildberries warehouse. Regional authorities reported that 15 drones were neutralized by air defense systems. Wildberries evacuated its facilities, stating that deliveries remained unaffected despite the fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 11:57 IST
Drone Calamity Sparks Fires in Voronezh Region
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A drone attack led to tragedy in Russia's Voronezh region, leaving one dead and injuring two others, as reported by regional governor Alexander Gusev. Flammable debris from the drones ignited fires at a Wildberries warehouse.

In a swift response, Russia’s air defense units destroyed 15 drones over Voronezh and adjacent districts. The fires were concentrated at two warehouse facilities, causing significant damage. Emergency services, however, have been quick in containing a fire that covered up to 16,000 square meters, while efforts to extinguish another blaze affecting 20,000 square meters are ongoing.

Wildberries, the affected logistics company, confirmed its evacuation procedures complied with safety protocols. Although the fire briefly disrupted operations, the company assured that no goods were damaged and deliveries would proceed via alternative sites.

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