Chaos in Ukraine: Russian Strikes Ignite Fires in Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv

In a deadly escalation, Russian strikes claimed the lives of six individuals and left 20 wounded in Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, early Tuesday morning. The hostile actions also spread terror in the capital, Kyiv, igniting fires following missile and aerial bomb attacks, according to officials.

Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov of Zaporizhzhia revealed that Russian forces targeted the city with missiles and aerial bombs. He shared images displaying buildings and vehicles engulfed in flames. Air raid alerts echoed in Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv, where the military administration reported blazes in central warehouse districts. One person sustained injuries, with medical teams promptly deployed to the scene, as confirmed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Eyewitnesses from Reuters reported hearing explosions in Kyiv.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian local authorities reported an additional six fatalities and 16 injuries overnight, in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk, underscoring the widespread impact of the strikes across the nation.