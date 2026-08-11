Soccer Matches Suspended in Wake of Colombian Earthquake

CONMEBOL has postponed continental club matches following a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia that resulted in the loss of at least 164 lives. Scheduled Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana games have been postponed, pending new dates and locations. Domestic matches have also been suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 12:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 12:21 IST
Soccer Matches Suspended in Wake of Colombian Earthquake
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

CONMEBOL, the governing body of South American soccer, has postponed two key continental club matches after a powerful earthquake struck western Colombia, causing widespread devastation. The 7.4-magnitude quake hit Colombia's coffee-growing region, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 164 lives.

Among the affected fixtures is Deportes Tolima's Copa Libertadores clash with Ecuador's Independiente del Valle, initially set for Tuesday, as well as Wednesday's Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente Santa Fe and Argentine side River Plate. CONMEBOL announced that revised dates and venues would be communicated soon.

In response to the disaster, the Colombian Football Major Division (DIMAYOR) has also suspended all domestic matches for the week. "In these difficult times, CONMEBOL extends its affection and support to all of Colombia, particularly the Colombian football community," the organization stated, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety and honor the victims.

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