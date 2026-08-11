Yen's Wobble Near 160: Intervention Impacts and Global Currency Moves

The yen edged closer to the critical 160-per-dollar level on Tuesday, reflecting the diminishing effect of past U.S.-Japan intervention. This move comes as the Australian dollar maintained its position near an eight-week high following the central bank's decision to keep rates steady.

On Monday, the Japanese currency dropped 0.9%, drifting further from last week's three-month high of 155.20, which followed a rare yen-buying intervention by the U.S. and Japan late July. The yen's fall to a 40-year low of 163.99 prompted the intervention, and traders now speculate on potential market re-entry by authorities.

Market movements coincide with Japan's Obon holiday, noted strategist Masayuki Nakajima, leading to possible sharp fluctuations due to reduced market participation. Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data remains in focus, influencing currency dynamics as the dollar index stays consistent amid high oil prices and Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions.