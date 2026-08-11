Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

Oil prices surged on Tuesday as negotiations between the United States and Iran hit a deadlock, particularly concerning the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The tension exacerbated global economic uncertainty, with President Trump's demand for Iran to compensate for past conflicts adding complexity to the dialogue.

The lack of resolution has affected global markets, with Brent crude reaching its highest levels since late July and varying stock performance amid inflation worries. This situation has created volatility, as experts warn of a prolonged economic standoff.

Despite upbeat news from Nvidia about $500 billion in AI infrastructure funding with major firms like BlackRock and Goldman Sachs, further investor concerns arose from selling in Nvidia's bonds. Meanwhile, changes in Treasury yields and currency movements added to financial market fluctuations.