Russian Wheat Exports Hit Seven-Year Low Amid Black Sea Tensions

Russian wheat exports are anticipated to drop significantly this August, reaching levels not seen since the 2016/17 season. Predictions suggest a decrease to between 3-3.4 million metric tonnes from last year’s 4.5 million, according to the agriculture consultancy Sovecon.

As the world’s leading wheat exporter, Russia is grappling with harvesting delays, low pricing, and shipping disruptions in the Black Sea due to security risks. Sovecon's head, Andrey Sizov, highlighted the increasing pressure on the domestic market.

Adding to the complications, Turkey issued warnings to both Moscow and Kyiv over recent Black Sea attacks, urging them to implement safety measures to secure the region's navigational routes.