Parkour: Defying Age and Inspiring Balance in Singapore's Elderly

Parkour, often associated with adventurous youth, is being used in Singapore to improve elderly balance and health. Coach Tan Shie Boon's classes, popularized on social media, have helped seniors like Betty Boon gain independence and strength. The program addresses challenges of an ageing population and rising life expectancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 14:20 IST
Parkour: Defying Age and Inspiring Balance in Singapore's Elderly
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In Singapore, a novel approach is bringing parkour into the lives of the elderly, transforming a youth-centric sport into a promising tool for improving balance and health among seniors.

Betty Boon, a 69-year-old retiree, exemplifies this movement's success. After just three years of practice, she can independently manage her luggage on steep stairs, gaining newfound independence and reinforcing her physical strength.

Driven by rising interest, coach Tan Shie Boon's Movement Singapore classes showcase remarkable transformations in seniors' agility and confidence, addressing challenges posed by the nation's 'super-aged' status and encouraging the elderly to surpass their own perceived limits.

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