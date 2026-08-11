Iran's Rapid Gas Production Recovery Amidst Infrastructure Rebuild

In an ambitious move to bolster its energy sector, Iran aims to restore 95 million cubic metres per day of gas production capacity by the end of September. This comes as the country repairs infrastructure significantly impacted by the ongoing war with Israel and the United States.

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad announced that substantial reconstruction efforts are underway in Assaluyeh, where four gas-processing plants suffered severe damages. Despite the setback, spare capacity at other processing facilities has helped mitigate the disruption.

Paknejad remains optimistic, suggesting that the rebuilding process is advancing swiftly and might conclude ahead of schedule. However, he cautioned that some restored capacity may not be fully online during the winter, thus necessitating strategic management of gas supply and consumption to meet demand.