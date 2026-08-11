European Markets Standstill Amid Rising Oil Prices and Iran Tensions
European shares experienced a subdued session as oil prices rose due to stalled U.S.-Iran negotiations, keeping investors cautious. Energy stocks advanced, but fears over inflation and monetary policy uncertainty limited broader gains. Investors anticipate upcoming economic data for clearer insights on growth and interest rate projections.
- Country:
- United States
European shares remained subdued on Tuesday as oil prices climbed, following stalled efforts to resolve the U.S.-Iran conflict. This kept investors on edge while awaiting key economic data expected later this week, which could offer new insights into growth and the interest rate outlook.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fluctuated near record highs, closing at 659.84. Rising energy prices gave a boost to oil and gas stocks, but concerns over potential inflation stoked by disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz tempered risk appetite. The energy sector rose 1.4%, marking the highest oil prices this month.
Investor caution prevailed, with the travel and leisure sector falling 0.9% due to escalating fuel costs. InterContinental Hotels Group saw a 1.8% dip in shares following slowed revenue growth. Meanwhile, technology stocks gained 0.5%, thriving on the global demand for AI. Market focus now shifts to imminent eurozone employment, GDP, and U.S. consumer price data for further direction.
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