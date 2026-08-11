European Markets Standstill Amid Rising Oil Prices and Iran Tensions

European shares remained subdued on Tuesday as oil prices climbed, following stalled efforts to resolve the U.S.-Iran conflict. This kept investors on edge while awaiting key economic data expected later this week, which could offer new insights into growth and the interest rate outlook.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fluctuated near record highs, closing at 659.84. Rising energy prices gave a boost to oil and gas stocks, but concerns over potential inflation stoked by disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz tempered risk appetite. The energy sector rose 1.4%, marking the highest oil prices this month.

Investor caution prevailed, with the travel and leisure sector falling 0.9% due to escalating fuel costs. InterContinental Hotels Group saw a 1.8% dip in shares following slowed revenue growth. Meanwhile, technology stocks gained 0.5%, thriving on the global demand for AI. Market focus now shifts to imminent eurozone employment, GDP, and U.S. consumer price data for further direction.