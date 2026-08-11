Reviving the Spurs Spirit: De Zerbi's Vision for Premier League Glory

Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi emphasizes the restoration of team spirit and mentality for a successful comeback in the Premier League. Despite new recruitments, he believes long-term success depends on character and passion. De Zerbi aims for recognition through the team's commitment and style of play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 15:21 IST
Reviving the Spurs Spirit: De Zerbi's Vision for Premier League Glory
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  • United Kingdom

In a bold declaration, Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has emphasized the importance of restoring team spirit and mentality for a successful Premier League comeback. The Italian's plan goes beyond summer signings, focusing on character and passion to elevate Spurs beyond their recent struggles.

De Zerbi, who took charge in March, lifted Spurs above the relegation zone in the previous season but seeks to compete for top-table positions. In a recent interview, he highlighted the need for soul and dedication, fundamental aspects he aims to instill in his players.

As Spurs gear up for their first match against Brentford on August 22, De Zerbi is determined to foster a team recognized not only for its talent but also for its unwavering spirit and commitment.

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